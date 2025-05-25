Demi Lovato Marries Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes in Intimate California Ceremony

Demi Lovato is officially a married woman!

On Sunday (May 25), Demi and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes tied the knot in an afternoon outdoor ceremony in California.

The Camp Rock alum opted to wear a pearl white Vivienne Westwood dress. The gown featured a corset bodice, made of silk satin fabric. She opted to wear a custom cathedral-style veil.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” Demi told Vogue.

The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer changed dresses for the reception. She changed into a strapless ivory silk satin dress, which was also a Vivienne Westwood creation. The gown featured pearls and beadwork draped across her chest. The inspiration was the "golden age of cinema."

“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” Demi added. “The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

Celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss coordinated Demi and Jutes' big day. In photos from the rehearsal and reception, Demi's two sisters, Madison De La Garza and Dallas Lovato, were present for the big day. Demi's longtime bodyguard since her Disney Channel days was also photographed with her. Additionally, the happy couple took the time to bring their pooches to their ceremony rehearsal and did a photo shoot with them in an outside field.

Jutes proposed to Demi in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2023. The couple first met in January 2022 during a songwriting session for Demi's album, Holy Fvck.

In 2010, Demi tweeted shared just how important marriage is to her. "Music and acting are amazing. My passions. But my biggest dream in life is to become a wife and a mother.. THAT'S what life is about," she wrote at the time.