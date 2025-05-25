Who is Demi Lovato’s Husband? Meet Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes officially tied the knot!

The Disney alum wed the rock musician on May 25. The couple started their relationship just as friends before it progressed into romance.

According to The Nuance Magazine, Jutes was originally raised in Ottawa, Canada and then moved to Toronto to pursue songwriting and music. Prior to music, he considered film studies or basketball as potential careers.

Find out everything to know about Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, below.

Jutes is an Independent Musician

Jutes was originally signed to Capitol Records for two years, but had to leave due to COVID budget cuts.

"You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can't say how grateful I am that isn't me," he said. "I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely."

Music Runs in Jutes' Family

Jutes told Inked Mag that his father was the drummer for a rock band and that he would often go to their concerts and attend their practices. His all-time favorite band growing up is the Red Hot Chili Peppers and credits Anthony Kiedis as his hero.

"But it genuinely never occurred to me that I could or would end up making music,

he shared. "I was obsessed with basketball and was set on going pro. That dream died out when I discovered film in my last year of high school and ended up getting a scholarship to one of the top film schools in Canada. I ended up hating it because the school element of it sucked the fun out. This is where I started writing little raps in my dorm room while skipping class, and I guess finally something stuck."

Jutes is Sober

In July 2022, Jutes tweeted that he was celebrating 100 days sober. "Learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something I was always too scared to try," he wrote. "Took a long time to be ready but I've never felt better mentally and emotionally. If [you're] dealing with s--t [right now] that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever."

How Did Demi Lovato Meet Jordan "Jutes" Lutes?

Demi and Jutes met in January 2022 in the studio as part of a songwriting session for her Holy Fvck album. Jutes was credited as a co-writer on the album's songs including “Substance,” “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

“One of my fav songs I've ever worked on,” he wrote in an Instagram post about their collaboration. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard... obviously a crazy milestone for me, but beyond that I feel so blessed to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of.”

How Demi Lovato Gave Her Husband a Tattoo:

During an interview for The Jennifer Hudson Show, Demi revealed that she actually helped ink her then-boyfriend.

“So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting, and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called, ‘Forever For Me,’ which is a song I wrote about him,” she shared. “And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, ‘I want you to do it.’ I was like, ‘What?’”

Demi added that she "assisted" and "wouldn't say that I get the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad. But I did a good portion of it and it turned out okay."

Demi Lovato and Jutes' Proposal Story:

Jutes proposed to Demi on Dec. 16, 2023 in California. During an interview on the Viall Files podcast, Jutes shared that he played Demi a song on guitar and ended it with the line, “Will you marry Me?”

“I definitely almost broke down crying a few times,” he shared. “Basically, I had her team set up some stuff and distracted her.”