Demi Lovato Mind-Bogglingly Performs ‘Heart Attack’ at American Heart Association Event

Demi Lovato raised some eyebrows when she sang "Heart Attack" at a recent event to raise funds for cardiovascular and heart-related diseases.

Lovato performed the hit 2013 pop-rock single at the American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert on Jan. 31.

After footage from Lovato's performance went viral online, people weighed in on the ironic choice of song.

See social media reactions, below:

While her performance drew bemused reactions online, a representative for Lovato told Entertainment Weekly, "She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event."

"She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment," the rep added.

Lovato, who once had a heart attack herself, opened up about the experience in her 2021 docu-series Dancing With the Devil.

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can't drive anymore. And I have blind spots in my vision so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I'll totally miss the cup because I can't see it," Lovato said in the series.

"I also had pneumonia because I asphyxiated and had multiple organ failure...I'm really lucky to be alive. My doctors said that, like, I had five to 10 more minutes. And had my assistant not come in, I wouldn't be here today," the singer added.

"Heart Attack" was a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has been certified 5x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.