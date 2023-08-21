Demi Lovato Embraces the Meme With Poot Lovato Birthday Cupcakes

Demi Lovato is embracing her infamous meme alter ego, Poot Lovato, for their 31st birthday.

In a viral TikTok posted on her birthday, Aug. 20, Demi revealed that they had three cakes to celebrate the milestone.

One was a sparkly, silver "31" cake, the second was a rainbow cookie cake, and the third was a box of cupcakes hilariously topped with a photo of the Poot Lovato meme.

"This one is so gorgeous, this one is so cute, and this one is so Poot!" Demi joked in the video as someone laughed in the background.

"FREE POOT," they captioned the video.

Watch the TikTok video, below:

"I’m glad your friends don’t let u forget poot," one viewer commented.

Poot Lovato became a legendary meme circa 2015 after an unflattering, edited photo of the singer was posted to Tumblr. The photo immediately became a meme and even spawned an elaborate myth to explain the backstory of Demi's fictional twin, in which Poot was locked in a basement, according to Know Your Meme.

"Happy birthday to you and Poot (pls let her out my god)," another viewer joked in the comments section of the TikTok video, referencing Poot's mysterious backstory.

In the past, Demi has been less than enthused about the meme.

"When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me. And I was like, oh no, that's a really bad angle. But Poot was photoshopped. Later I felt better about it because I realized that wasn't my face," the star shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in July.

"It was definitely weird when it went viral," they continued, but added that it is now "really funny to look back on."

In a 2015 tweet that has since been deleted, Demi was unimpressed with Poot.

"Cool to see a s----y angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement ha," she said. She added in a second tweet, "Oh and makes actual 'headlines.'"

But by 2017, Lovato seemingly changed her tune on Poot after she tweeted a GIF of the meme with no caption.