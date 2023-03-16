Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Asks Selena Gomez Out on a Date in Instagram Comment

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, reportedly slid into Selena Gomez's comments section looking for a date.

On Monday (March 13), Gomez shared a series of mostly bare-faced pictures of herself on Instagram.

"Violet chemistry," she captioned the post, nodding to the song of the same name off Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Many celebs, including Cyrus, flocked to Gomez's comment section to show their adoration for the pop star, and one such comment came from Ehrich, according to AceShowbiz.

"Let's go on a date to see my new movie Southern Gospel this week," he reportedly commented.

After Ehrich's comment appeared under Gomez's post, many fans reacted to the public flirtation.

"Why is this man everywhere," one Instagram user questioned.

"Idk why but I feel like he gives off Joe Goldberg vibes!!!" another commented, referencing the Netflix series You.

"His sense of dignity is non-existent," someone else wrote.

"Not him promoting his flop movie in her comments," another user shared.

It's unclear if the actor was serious about his date offer, and Gomez has not responded to his comment as of publishing.

Ehrich and Lovato had a quick romance in 2020. The pair first began dating in March 2020 before getting engaged in July the same year. The former couple ended things just two months later in September 2020.

Lovato referred to her engagement to Ehrich as "false advertising" following their split.

As for Gomez, the Rare Beauty founder was rumored to be dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers earlier this year. However, Gomez recently denied the rumors.

Lovato and Gomez were good friends during their rise on the Disney Channel in the 2000s and 2010s. The pair first met on the set of Barney and Friends and then co-starred in several Disney projects together, including 2009's Princess Protection Program.

However, in a 2020 interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Lovato said they were "not friends" at the moment.