Are Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart From The Chainsmokers Dating?

Does Selena Gomez have a new boyfriend?

According to Us Weekly, Selena and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are dating following the DJ's breakup with Eve Jobs.

"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. "[They're] very casual and low-key," a source allegedly told the outlet.

Apparently, Selena, 30, and Drew, 33, have gone on casual dates, including going bowling as well as to the movies.

The source told Us Weekly that "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him" and is "so affectionate."

Selena's last public relationship was with "Blinding Lights" singer The Weeknd in 2017. She has been linked to other stars such as Charlie Puth and Niall Horan in recent years, though she never confirmed any relationships.

In December 2022, Selena was said to be "open to dating."

Meanwhile, Drew recently broke up with Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, model Eve Jobs. Eve has since deactivated her Instagram amid Taggart's new relationship rumors, per Page Six.

However, Drew and Eve are reportedly "very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways," according to Us Weekly.

While Selena and Drew have not yet been photographed together, Elle reports notorious celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted that the pair were allegedly seen "making out" while bowling in New York City.

Selena is currently in NYC to film Season 3 of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Selena recently clapped back at online body-shamers following the Golden Globes.

"I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. I mean, come on, right?" Selena said during a Jan. 10 Instagram Live with her little sister Gracie, 9.

"But we don't care," Selena continued, as Miley Cyrus' "Do My Thang" played in the background.

At the Golden Globes, Selena was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series for Only Murders in the Building. The show was also nominated for Best Musical or Comedy TV Show.

Just before the awards show, the pop star posted a new mirror selfie with the caption, "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?" after taking a hiatus from posting and having her assistant post in her absence.