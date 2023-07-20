Bride’s Friends Badmouth ‘Snobby’ Sister Who Won’t Chip in for Expensive Wedding

A woman on Reddit says her sister's friends are trashing her after she refused to pitch in and pay for her sister's wedding.

"To start I’ll say that my parents are already offering to chip in for her. They didn’t chip in for me even though they offered. I rejected them as my husband paid for the entire thing. He’s very wealthy and so is his side of the family so it was a very big extravagant wedding," she wrote.

"My sister was one of my bridesmaids and I paid for her bridesmaid dress and paid for everything. I spent hours organizing my wedding and spent a lot of money and organization to make it the best day ever. My sister helped with my bachelorette weekend a little with organization and not financially. My best friend and maid-of-honor helped me the most with everything," she continued on Reddit.

The woman explained her sister, who is getting married, wants her and her "husband [to help] pay for it."

"It’s $28,000 that she wants us to pay for. We told her that that’s ridiculous and she should try to pay for her own wedding or get our parents help. She then got angry at me saying my wedding was 1000x more expensive and that I had the money and wasn’t being fair," she shared.

The bride-to-be's friends and her future brother-in-law called her as "snobby" for refusing to help, and said it's unfair since her sister supposedly "helped out 'so much'" with hers.

"I’ve even gotten messages off some of her friends calling me an awful person. Someone even said that apparently she married her husband for the 'right reasons' and not for money which really upset me. I don’t know if there was anything I could do or if I’m in the wrong for refusing that," she concluded.

Users in the comments rallied behind the woman and roasted her sister for allowing her friends to talk poorly about her.

"She should have landed a richer husband. Block her friends from your phone, email, and social media. They have no business badmouthing you. You and your husband don't owe her anything," one person wrote.

"I’m very sorry you’re going through this. She sounds very entitled, and so does her husband. They need to live within their means. Just because your means are bigger doesn’t mean you should have to give them some of it," another chimed in.

"You need to get more back-bone here. Your sister is telling everyone you are a selfish gold-digger and instructing her friends to harass you. You may love her, but it doesn't sound like she gives a s--t about you. She is more than happy to destroy your relationship w/ her and your mental health b/c you won't pay her off to be nice to you. She is doing this b/c she knows you love her and don't want to make waves. She is taking advantage of the fact that you love her. She is weaponizing your love for her. Let that sink in," someone else commented.