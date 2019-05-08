BTS aren't just smashing global boundaries with their own chart-topping music: the superstar Korean music group are also re-shaping music culture with their cross-cultural music collaborations — like their hit single "Boy With Luv," which features U.S. pop star Halsey.

PopCrush Nights caught up with the group at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (May 1), where the septet dished on their dream future collaborations: Jimin said he wants to work with Troye Sivan, Jungkook blurted out Billie Eilish, J-Hope said he hopes for a team-up with Khalid, and RM nodded to "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X.

See what the other members — V, Suga and Jin — had to say about collaborations, their fans and more, below.