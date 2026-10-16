Busch Light is celebrating 20 years of its iconic Hunting Cans, and it's marking the occasion with a retro makeover and some seriously unconventional hunting trophies.

The beer brand has brought back a throwback-inspired can design for hunting season, but that's not all. It's also giving fans the chance to win taxidermy-style animal mounts made entirely from Busch Light cans.

Because if there's one thing better than a hunting trophy, it's one that looks like it belongs in a beer lover's man cave.

Busch Light's Hunting Cans Are Getting a Retro Makeover

The limited-edition Hunting Cans celebrate two decades of the seasonal design, which has become a familiar sight for fans of the brand.

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The retro-inspired cans hit participating retailers nationwide Sept. 29, while supplies last.

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But Busch Light is taking the celebration beyond the can itself with its Canimal Sweepstakes, running Sept. 29 through Oct. 23. Fans ages 21 and older can enter through the brand's social media channels for a chance to win a custom Canimal Taxidermy Trophy.

Busch Light Is Turning Beer Cans Into Hunting Trophies

The prizes put a very Busch Light spin on traditional taxidermy. The one-of-a-kind mounts are handcrafted from Busch Light cans and shaped into hunting favorites, including a duck, deer and hog.

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They're part hunting trophy, part beer-can art, and a whole lot more memorable than another plaque on the wall.

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Those who don't want to leave it to luck can also purchase their own through BeerDeerUSA.com.

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Whether you're gearing up for hunting season or just looking to give your garage a very specific makeover, Busch Light is making sure its 20th anniversary celebration has plenty of personality.