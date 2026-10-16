Chipotle is giving its classic brown takeout bag a serious glow-up, turning an everyday food-delivery staple into a giant statement accessory.

At three feet wide, this thing is hard to miss... And that's the point.

The restaurant chain has introduced the Big Ass Chipotle Bag, a fashionable version of its familiar takeout packaging that's designed to make carrying dinner for the whole crew a little more fun.

Launched Oct. 13, the limited-edition bag is part of Chipotle's latest campaign for its digital-exclusive Family Meals. And yes, it's every bit as extra as it sounds.

Chipotle's Big Ass Bag Is a Whole Lot of Extra

The Big Ass Chipotle Bag measures 36 inches wide, 24 inches tall, and 12 inches deep, with a whopping 170-liter capacity.

It's officially the largest takeout bag in the company's history.

Rather than inventing some random fashion accessory, Chipotle took something customers already recognize and supersized it into an over-the-top statement piece.

It's part takeout packaging, part conversation starter, and entirely too big for your average shopping trip.

How Can You Get Chipotle's Big Ass Bag?

Unfortunately, you can't just add this giant accessory to your next Chipotle order. The bag is available through a digital sweepstakes for U.S. Rewards members running Oct. 13 through Nov. 10, 2026.

Chipotle Chipotle

Eligible Family Meal orders placed through Chipotle's app or website earn automatic entry, and the official rules also include a no-purchase entry method.

"A Big Ass Meal deserves a Big Ass Bag," Chipotle Chief Brand Officer Fernando Machado said in a statement, adding that the company wanted to take a recognizable part of the Chipotle experience and give it an over-the-top upgrade.

Get our free mobile app

Honestly, if you're going to show up with enough burritos to feed the whole friend group, you might as well make an entrance.