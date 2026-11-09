Marvel fans have another collectible to add to their shelves, and this one comes with a little Caribbean rum history.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum has teamed up with Marvel Television's VisionQuest for a special-edition bottle inspired by the Disney+ series. The collaboration gives the familiar 750ml bottle a digital-age makeover, with a label that looks like it's been pulled straight out of a computer glitch.

The partnership also includes a cocktail kit inspired by the show, blending Kraken Coconut Vanilla with cold brew for a drink called the Glitch Mode Cocktail.

What Does the Kraken 'VisionQuest' Bottle Look Like?

The special-edition bottle features a computer-glitch design covered in digital coding, tying its appearance to the world of VisionQuest.

The rum itself remains Kraken's classic Black Spiced Rum, known for its bold flavor and lingering finish.

READ MORE: Who Is the Client on ‘VisionQuest’?

The collectible design is the main attraction for Marvel fans, connecting the series' technology-driven story to the brand's signature sea-monster imagery.

What's Included in the Kraken 'VisionQuest' Cocktail Kit?

The collaboration also includes a kit with the special-edition bottle and ingredients to make the Glitch Mode Cocktail: Kraken Coconut Vanilla Cold Brew.

Courtesy of Kraken Rum Courtesy of Kraken Rum

The drink brings together the rum's coconut-vanilla flavor with cold brew, giving the collaboration a coffee-inspired twist. It's a themed cocktail that nods to the series without requiring fans to decode a computer glitch to figure out what's in the glass.

Why Did Kraken Team Up With 'VisionQuest'?

The partnership brings together two brands with an interest in larger-than-life storytelling. Kraken takes its name and imagery from the legendary sea creature, while VisionQuest continues Marvel Television's story of a complicated character navigating an equally complicated world.

It's also part of a wider trend of spirits brands connecting with entertainment franchises through limited-edition packaging and pop culture collaborations.

READ MORE: Marvel Announces ‘Zodiac’ TV Series for Disney+

In this case, the result is a bottle that puts a recognizable Marvel-inspired spin on Kraken's familiar design.

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The special-edition bottle and cocktail kit are available through KrakenRum.com and CocktailCourier.com, as well as in select U.S. states.