Two of M&M's most recognizable colors are taking a temporary step back — but don't panic just yet.

Mars is introducing new versions of some of its products without FD&C colors, the artificial dyes commonly used in food, drinks and candy. That includes M&M's, which means the iconic chocolate candies could soon look a little different.

The biggest surprise? Blue and brown won't be included in the company's initial dye-free offering, a change that comes as food manufacturers work to find alternatives to synthetic colorings.

Why Blue and Brown M&M's Are Missing

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Fox Business, Mars has struggled to find natural alternatives that can accurately recreate certain M&M's colors, particularly blue and brown.

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The company reportedly spent months testing different color combinations while developing the new dye-free version of the candy.

At one point, employees considered using a mix of red, orange and yellow, but ultimately decided the sunset-inspired palette felt too heavily weighted toward warm colors.

“It was a daunting situation,” Anton Vincent, president of Mars' North American snacks division, told The Wall Street Journal. “You're messing with an 85-year-old icon.”

What's Changing?

Mars announced in 2025 that several products, including M&M's, would soon be available in versions made without FD&C colors.

The company said those new options will be sold through Amazon later this year.

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The move comes amid growing pressure to phase out artificial dyes from foods. In 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to eliminate synthetic food colorings as part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative.

At the time, Kennedy said food manufacturers had reached an agreement to phase out petroleum-based food dyes by 2026.

Are Blue and Brown M&M's Gone Forever?

Not at all.

Mars says the traditional version of M&M's isn't going anywhere and will continue to be sold with its familiar color mix, including red, yellow, orange, green, blue and brown.

A company spokesperson told People that the dye-free versions are simply additional options being introduced alongside existing products.

“Four Mars product options made without FD&C colors from several of our iconic brands — M&M'S, SKITTLES, STARBURST and EXTRA — will be available for purchase via Amazon later this year in the United States,” the spokesperson said.

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So while blue and brown won't appear in the first dye-free bags of M&M's, fans of the classic candy won't have to say goodbye to those colors anytime soon.