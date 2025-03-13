Can Police Automatically Search Your Car Based on How It Smells?

We've all watched enough true crime and dramas on TV to know that the police need probable cause to search private property without a warrant.

Even then, there are stipulations, but it's a key concept law enforcement uses when they believe there’s possible evidence of a crime

If you've been pulled over, I'm sure you've noticed that police officers look into your car while walking up to you. Even while they're talking to you through your window, they'll glance around the inside of your car.

Chances are they're also looking at you closely, listening to you closely, and even checking to see if anything smells off.

Police officers can always ask you if they can look around in your car's hidden areas, like the trunk or glove compartment, if they think something's off, but it's up to you to give them permission, right?

According to the Motor Biscuit website, it all depends on the state you live in and the reason the police officer turned on their flashers and pulled you over in the first place.

LEARN MORE: Police Warn This iPhone Setting Can Be Used to Steal Your Info

In states where pot is legal for medicinal or recreational use, a simple search based on smell may not hold up in court since it doesn't necessarily indicate illegal activity.

As for alcohol, I remember when a bottle of white wine broke in my car. WOW, did it smell like I'd been partying way too much. If I'd been pulled over, I wouldn't have been surprised if the officer asked me to get out the car based on the smell.

The point is, according to Motor Biscuit, it's a grey area.

Keep in mind that during a traffic stop, police officers can request you exit the vehicle. While most officers won’t ask drivers to get out of their cars, doing so is considered standard operational practice during a routine stop. You’re required by law to comply with this request.

While smell alone can be a probable cause, it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing. This all said, please don't be an idiot and drive after a night of a few drinks or anything else that impairs you.

Remakes That Were Drastically Different From the Original Although technically remakes, these movies took a lot of liberties with their source material.