Who’s At Fault if a Car Hits Your Open Car Door?

Ugh, the last thing any of us want to deal with is car insurance after an accident. No matter what, we know our insurance rates are going up after all is said and done.

Usually, when we think of car accidents, we think of one car rear-ending another at a traffic light, running a red light, or even even backing out of a parking space.

According to the website Insurance Hotline, there are universal rules already in place across the country for pretty much any car accident.

For insurance purposes, fault for a collision isn’t really in the hands of the police or the adjuster, rather they're following those universal rules to determine the type of collision and who's at fault. It's not always clear-cut, but for the most part, the rules are the rules.

Now, let's talk about who's at fault when a vehicle pulls into a parking space and hits an open car door.

According to The Law Place website, if you pull into a spot just as someone opens their door and you hit it, you're in the clear. I was surprised to learn this actually, but yes, the person opening the door is at fault and liable for the damages to both vehicles.

I would think the vehicle in motion would be at fault because they can see what's ahead of them while the person opening the car door has some blind spots, but nope.

The Law Place says it's up to the driver and passenger of the parked car to do a full check in the mirrors and look for oncoming traffic to make sure it's safe before opening the door. This includes opening your car door while parked on a street as vehicles whizz by.

However, even this universal rule has stipulations.

If the driver pulling into the parking space is under the influence, is texting, or is driving way too fast, they, too, could end up altering the outcome of who's at fault.

