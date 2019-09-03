Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have sold their Tennessee home for a price that seems reasonable in 2019 Nashville.

The couple sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March. That price is just $205 per square foot — that's pretty fair when property closer to downtown is going for $400-$600 per square foot. Brentwood is a suburb southwest of Nashville, and according to records, Underwood had owned the home since 2007.

Premiere Homes Nashville had the official listing. Underwood moved out of the house before the sale, likely into the "forever home" she and Fisher have been dreaming about for several years. Last October Fisher shared a photo on Instagram that indicated it was moving day. The whereabouts of the new house are unknown.

As for the Brentwood home, it features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court. Zillow shares that there's also a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, like a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge.

The house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in November of 2017 while taking one of her dogs out to use the bathroom. It's not clear if that happened in front of the house or at one of the other entrances. The spacious house also offers a closet situation that's nothing short of inspiring. Find a spiral staircase up to additional closet space. The pink couch in the middle of the walk-in is a unique accent. When your closet is that big, you might need to sit down for a bit.

It's all on a golf course with "breathtaking views of the pond and rolling hills of Brentwood." See pictures of that view for yourself below.

