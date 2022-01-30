Remember Carrie Underwood’s $31 Million Grammy Awards Necklace? (PHOTOS)

Carrie Underwood's red carpet look at the 2022 Grammy Awards wasn't nearly as expensive as the necklace she wore in 2013. In fact, the glam budget for every singer at this year's Grammys likely didn't equal the value of the 381 carat, diamond necklace she wore nine years ago.

See pictures of Underwood's famous accessory below.

On Feb. 10, 2013, Underwood's song "Blown Away" was a Grammy winner in the Best Country Solo Performance category. This was also the Grammy Awards in which she wore the famous illuminating dress that projected various colors and designs as she performed.

All anyone remembers, however, is that necklace.

"It's heavy on my soul," Underwood told E! news at the time. "I'm afraid someone is going to tackle me and steal it."

The $31 million necklace was provided by Johnathon Andt. It was an oval, pear, marquise and white diamond necklace that that was literally worth several times her net worth at the time — Forbes had just named her the second highest-earning American Idol star, as she made $5 million between May 2011 and May 2012.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Underwood looked no less elegant in a Dolce & Gabbana gown that included a crystal bodice. Perhaps in 2023, Johnathan Andt will spring for a diamond dress.

