Carrie Underwood: I Suffered Three Miscarriages Over the Past Two Years

Carrie Underwood shared a heartbreaking revelation on Sunday (September 16), revealing that over the past two years, she experienced three miscarriages.

Speaking about her new album, Cry Pretty, with CBS Sunday Morning yesterday, the country star shared how the record was partly influenced by the challenges she suffered over the past two years while trying to get pregnant.

"2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she explained. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music and have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out."

Unfortunately, Underwood's pain didn't end there: Just a few months later, she lost another pregnancy, followed by another at the top of 2018.

"In the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,'" she shared. "I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?’"

Thankfully, the American Idol alum was able to find some solace in writing and making music.

"Throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.' 'Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess."

Underwood, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher's second child—they have a 3-year-old son together, named Isaiah—added that the miscarriages made her extremely nervous about her current pregnancy, so much so that once night, she was convinced she would experience another one. Fortunately, that wasn't the case.

"Mike was away just for the evening, and I texted him, and I was like, 'I don't really want to be alone, so I'm just gonna go snuggle with Isaiah,'" she shared. "And I don't know how I didn't wake him up, but I was just sobbing. And I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?'...That was like a Saturday, and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! And I was like, '[God] heard me.'"