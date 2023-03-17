Enya, Niall Horan and More Celebrities Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2023

St. Patrick's Day 2023 is here and the stars are celebrating the Irish holiday honoring the patron saint of Ireland.

On March 17, celebrities including Enya and Niall Horan took time to celebrate their Irish heritage on social media.

Irish singer-songwriter Enya, who is known for her electronic take on Celtic music, celebrated by sharing a playlist.

Horan, meanwhile, announced a giveaway in collaboration with the London Irish Centre. "Happy Paddy's Day!" he wrote.

Horan also announced he will perform at the White House Friday as part of President Biden's St. Patrick's Day celebration.

"It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow," the former One Direction member, who was born in Mullingar, Westmeath, tweeted Thursday (March 16).

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the Irish singer's performance in a tweet, writing, "I think I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris Administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome @NiallOfficial to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!"

It's unclear what time Horan will perform.

Over on her Instagram Story, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan celebrated her heritage by sharing a funny selfie using a leprechaun filter.

"Tell an Irish person you love them and they're perfect day!" she wrote.

Even sports organizations got in on the St. Paddy's Day action.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team in Indiana shared an image from a game, tweeting, "Lucky to be Irish...every day."

"All green on #StPatricksDay," the WWE tweeted alongside several photos of wrestlers including Roman Reigns and Askua wearing green.

See more celebrity tweets celebrating St. Patrick's Day, below: