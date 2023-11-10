Celebrities Who Are Pro-Choice vs. Celebrities Who Are Pro-Life

It's no secret abortion is one of the most divisive topics in the U.S., especially in the wake of the Supreme Court's controversial 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade.

According to Pew Research Center data, as of 2022 public support for legal access to abortion has remained largely stable over the past few years, with 61 percent believing abortion should be "legal in all or most cases."

However, there are also many people who say, largely due to personal religious beliefs, that abortion should not be legal in the U.S., with 37 percent saying it should be "illegal in all or most cases."

The topic of abortion is also marked by a great political divide, as 60 percent of Republicans believe abortion should be "illegal in all or most cases," while 80 percent of Democrats believe abortion should be "legal in all or most cases," according to Pew data.

According to Human Rights Watch, access to safe, legal abortion is "a matter of human rights":

Authoritative interpretations of international human rights law establish that denying women, girls, and other pregnant people access to abortion is a form of discrimination and jeopardizes a range of human rights. United Nations human rights treaty bodies regularly call for governments to decriminalize abortion in all cases and to ensure access to safe, legal abortion in certain circumstances at a minimum.

The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics similarly calls abortion access a "human right and a critical component of the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of women and girls."

Over the years, countless celebrities have made their stances on the issue of abortion publicly known through advocacy, donations, interviews and activism work, such as attending protests.

Celebrities Who Are Pro-Life It's safe to say abortion is one of the most controversial topics in politics, and while many Hollywood stars are pro-choice and publicly support organizations like Planned Parenthood, there are still plenty of pro-life celebrities. Below, discover 25 pro-life celebrities who do not support the right to abortion access. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda