After Kanye West announced that he was running for president, celebrities shared their passionate opinions concerning his run.

The Yeezy owner made the announcement on Saturday (July 4) via Twitter. While most celebrities joked or dismissed his presidential run, some supported him.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, retweeted his tweet with the American flag emoji. Elon Musk also gave his "full support" to West and his campaign.

Fuller House star, Bob Saget, seemingly dissed West. "Should I run for president too?" he questioned. "I don’t [know] much about anything."

Actress Octavia Spencer used West's hashtag to address his run. "It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble," she tweeted. "It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision"

One user suggested that Joe Biden should make him "Secretary of Fashion." Finneas responded, "Omg [sic] perfect."

YouTuber Tyler Oakley shared a screenshot of West's announcement with the caption, "There are no words."

See all of the reactions, below.