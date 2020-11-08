Celebrities React to ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek’s Death

Celebrities are mourning the loss of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek following his death.

The legendary trivia host passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 on Sunday (November 8).

His passing was announced via Jeopardy!'s social media accounts, which paid tribute to Trebek's many decades on the show. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," read the Jeopardy! Twitter page.

Stars also paid tribute to Trebek's life on social media.

Ryan Reynolds wrote about the kind of person Trebek was. "Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle," he tweeted. "He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

Josh Gad shared an image with Trebek and wrote, "Goodbye legend. What is...greatness. RIP."

See these and more tweets, below.