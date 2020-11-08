Alex Trebek, Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Dead at 80 After Battle With Cancer

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek has died after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

The beloved TV icon, who had hosted the popular game show for 36 years, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 8. The announcement was made via the official Jeopardy! Twitter account, which revealed that Trebek "passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Trebek first announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019 in a video in which he vowed to "fight" the disease, as well as continue to host the game show for as long as he could.

"But I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he promised at the time. "And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low-survival rate for this disease."

He kept his promise and in September of last year, Trebek returned to the Jeopardy! stage to kick off Season 36 after undergoing chemotherapy. Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worst and he revealed he needed more treatment after his "numbers went sky high." He also admitted taping the show was becoming more difficult.

But through it all, Trebek remained optimistic about life all while accepting that his life would eventually come to end whether it was due to cancer or not. "The thought of pancreatic cancer does not frighten me," he explained. "I'm 79 years old. So, hey, I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. I know that."

The television icon is survived by his wife, Jean, and their two children, Emily and Matthew.

Jeopardy! will never be the same, but Alex Trebek will remain in our hearts forever.