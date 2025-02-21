Tricky Post Malone ‘Jeopardy!’ Question Stumps Contestants (Again!)

Post Malone recently had contestants on Jeopardy! totally stumped.

During Monday's (Feb. 17) Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, 38-game champ Matt Amodio, champ Doug Molitor and Hannah Wilson all struggled with the category "Album fill in the blank," where they had to complete the name of a music record.

The Jeopardy! champions only were able to answer two out of the five clues correctly, and one specific question regarding Malone's latest album left the three contestants scratching their heads.

What Was the Post Malone Jeopardy! Clue?

The $2,000 clue in the "Album fill in the blank" category was: "Post Malone, goin' country in 2024: F-1 ________.'"

Amodio, Molitor and Wilson all failed to identify the missing word in the title: "Trillion."

Malone released his country album F-1 Trillion in August 2024.

The record was an immediate success and nabbed the top spot on the Top Country Albums list after its release.

Lead single "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen was certified Gold by the RIAA even before its release.

This isn't the first time a Post Malone-related question has stumped players on the Jeopardy! game show.

Just last month, a contestant who selected the $1,000 clue in the "Albums" category botched his answer when he failed to guess Post Malone for the clue: "'Stoney,' 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' were all on the charts for this rapper."

"Oh no, now we've angered the Mallonenials," host Ken Jennings joked when the contestant, as well as the other players, failed to answer correctly. Watch below!

Post Malone Is Heading Out on Tour

The newly-minted country singer is currently on tour with Jelly Roll. The pair recently announced a lengthy slate of new dates for Malone's 2025 tour, turning the Big A-- Stadium Tour into a Big A-- World Tour.

The trek, initially set for April 29 through July 1, will now run through mid-September.

Malone added 18 European dates, including a handful of festivals.

Jelly Roll will be accompanying the "Sunflower" singer for all but four dates.