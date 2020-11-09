Can You Answer These Real ‘Jeopardy!’ Questions About Celebrities?

People may not be able to go to the movies, theaters, or concerts as frequently as before as Americans do their part to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped some actors, musicians, and artists from churning out work and entertaining everyone through screen, stage, and music.

Still, if you’re suffering from some withdrawal with less entertainment options than usual, here’s a handy quiz to test your celebrity and pop culture knowledge.

Stacker dug into past Jeopardy! clues, which are memorialized in the ”Jeopardy!” Archive and constantly updated—through June 2020, when the most recent season concluded—to compile the following list of 25 Jeopardy! clues about celebrities. The first slide in the sequence includes the clue, category, value, and date the episode aired, followed by a slide with the answer in standard Jeopardy! format.

The quiz is wide-ranging, featuring models, athletes, and movie stars. Do you know the common bond shared by a certain pop star from Louisiana and the Emmy-nominated actress who portrayed a Russian spy? What about the real name of the star of Sleepless in Seattle and the actress married to a member of Klaxons? There’s also a unique Jeopardy! bond between a former choreographer and a vegan known for playing a grizzled detective on an HBO drama. Stacker has included those clues and more in this comprehensive quiz to get you ready for the 37th season of Jeopardy!