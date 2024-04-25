Super Exciting ‘Jeopardy!’ News

Everyone loves the game show Jeopardy! even if you feel beyond stupid while watching it. I personally love watching Celebrity Jeopardy! because I don't feel like I need to buy one of those "...for Dummmies" books to brush up on my history of Greek mythology.

Honestly though, Jeopardy! is supposed to be for the brainiacs so the fact that we feel inferior is ridiculous, but I digress. Let's get to this super cool news.

The spin-off Jeopardy! Masters is returning and the host will be our favorite champion of all champions, Ken Jennings once again.

Beginning May 1, it’s going to be a matchup for the ages. Jeopardy! Masters returns with the six highest-ranked current contestants in a primetime event on ABC and Stream on Hulu!

Like any spin-off, it's always up in the air if it will return or if it was a one-time nice try situation. However, fans immediately rejoiced at its return, especially since it's happening on May 1 which is much sooner than anticipated according to Woman's Day.

What makes Jeopardy! Masters extra exciting is the players are the top winners, the top big brains from regular Jeopardy! returning to compete against each other. Also, fans who never or rarely miss an episode of this quiz show already know the players. already know them.

Click here if you want to find out more about the who's who of contestants.

The original Jeopardy! debuted on NBC in 1964 during the day and went through various changes and dayparts for some 20 years before the version that we know today debuted in September 1984 according to Wikipedia. There's never been a spin-off until now that should hit the airwaves this summer 2024.

27 Rock Stars Inducted Into the Hall of Fame More Than Once Some of the biggest names in music history - along with a few surprises - have repeated the feat. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin