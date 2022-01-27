Amy Schneider's historic streak on Jeopardy! has officially come to an end.

With 40 victories in total, Schneider ended her run on Jeopardy! with the second-longest winning streak in the show's history on Wednesday. She won more than $1.4 million in total during the impressive streak.

What Happened on Wednesday's Jeopardy!

In the episode, she was beaten by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago.

You can watch it happen right here:

Heading into final Jeopardy! Schneider was leading Talsma by $27,600 to $17,600. The category was "Countries of the World."

The prompt asked the contestants which is the only nation that ends its English spelling with an "h" and is also among the world's top 10 most populous countries.

The answer was Bangladesh, which Talsma answered correctly as he wagered $12,000. Schneider came up blank, costing her $8,000.

The final score at the end of the game was $29,600 to $19,600.

Talsma will appear on Thursday's show officially as a returning champion.

Schneider's Historic Victory Marks Many Firsts

Amy's victory marks an incredible series of accomplishments. Schneider, who is an engineering manager from Oakland, became the winningest woman in the show's history.

With winnings totaling more than $1.4 million, Schneider is one of only four contestants to ever surpass the $1 million mark on the show.

Here's footage of Amy's final win on the show:

Schneider will return to the show for an upcoming tournament of champions, and that will mark another accomplishment as she'll become the first openly trans person to do so.

Jeopardy! airs in our area at 7:30 pm ET on 6 ABC (WPVI-TV).

