Celebrities have been sharing their love and support of Australia during the devastating bushfires that have already destroyed over 14 million acres of land.

Pink shared resources for fans wishing to donate to one of the numerous causes that benefit the land, wildlife and people of Australia. The singer even pledged a donation of $500,000 to the local fire services that are "battling so hard on the frontlines."

Selena Gomez tweeted a news article for fans to see the real devastation caused by the fires. The 27-year-old also revealed that she donated to the cause and urged fans to do so as well.

Kacey Musgraves asked social media how she can help and shared some of the standout organizations that are supporting the country during their time of crisis.

Australian native Rebel Wilson shared a sweet photo of her with a koala while promoting the Featherdale Wildlife park who is rescuing wild animals from the fires.

Steve Irwin's Australia Zoo has treated over 90,000 animals during this difficult time with their mobile rescue unit and wildlife hospital.

See celebrities' social media posts of support, below.