Chadwick Boseman’s Best Movie Roles: How to Stream

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans want to pay tribute to the actor by enjoying his films. Below, find out how and where to stream his movies.

The actor was in a variety of films, some of which he filmed while battling Stage IV colon cancer and receiving treatments and surgeries.

Boseman is arguably best known for his role as Black Panther/King T'Challa in the Marvel franchise. He appears as the superhero in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther in 2018, and Endgame in 2019. All of the Marvel films he appears in are available to stream on Disney+.

Netflix hosts his most recently released film, 2020's Da 5 Bloods, as well as 2016's Message From The King.

Amazon Prime has his 2013 Jackie Robinson flick, 42, along with 2017's Marshall, 2016's Gods of Egypt, 2019's 21 Bridges, 2014's Draft Day, 2012's The Kill Hole and 2008's The Express.

HBO Max has Get On Up available to stream. Boseman earned critical praise for his 2014 portrayal of legendary musician James Brown.

Boseman passed away on Friday (August 28) from colon cancer. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family and wife at his home.