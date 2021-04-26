Was Chadwick Boseman Snubbed for Best Actor at the Oscars?

As the 2021 Academy Awards came to a close, viewers were thrown for a loop when iconic actress Rita Moreno presented the award for Best Picture before the Best Actor and Best Actress winners were named. But that wasn't the only shock.

When the Oscars switched up their typical award presentation order for the evening's biggest awards, many assumed they were making way for a moving posthumous win for the late Chadwick Boseman. Instead, the award for Best Actor went to screen legend Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father, making him the oldest winner in the category.

Despite the historic moment, many viewers were surprised—upset, event.

"Wow. I kinda have no words now. They clearly rearranged all this hoping to end on Chadwick. And now this great moment for Hopkins also feels ruined. What a bad way to end all this. #Oscars," one viewer tweeted.

While the other nominees in the Best Actor category included talented heavy-hitters such as Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun (Minari) and Gary Oldman (Mank), Boseman was predicted to win on the merits of his powerful performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom—a performance for which he swept the Best Actor awards at many other major awards ceremonies.

Adding to the chaos, even though most of the winners were present to accept their awards, Hopkins was unable to attend, making for a somewhat awkward close to the evening.

Rebecca Ford of The Hollywood Reporter perhaps summed up the end of this year's Academy Awards event with this astute observation: