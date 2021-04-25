2021 Academy Awards Winners List
The 2021 Academy Awards winners will be soon announced as Hollywood's biggest night finally arrives!
While there's no host for this year's ceremony, airing Sunday, April 25, the awards will be presented by Zendaya, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and other stars. Winners who are unable to attend the ceremony in person will make their acceptance speeches virtually.
The competition is stiff for the title of Best Picture. From the moving family drama Minari to Warner Bros.' thrilling Judas and the Black Messiah, it won't be an easy decision.
Netflix's Mank received ten nominations, the most out of any film competing at the ceremony, while Nomadland has been the front runner this whole awards season, bagging the Golden Globe for Best Picture. Will it continue its winning streak? Or will there be an upset?
Place your bets, cross your fingers and keep checking this page for live updates on the winners of the night.
See all the 2021 Oscars winners, below.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland (WIN)
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (WIN)
Best Costume Design
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WIN)
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul (WIN)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)
The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) (WIN)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) (WIN)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You (WIN)
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers (WIN)
White Eye
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WIN)
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher (WIN)
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette (WIN)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature Film
Denmark, Another Round (WIN)
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal (WIN)
Soul
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank (WIN)
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal (WIN)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank (WIN)
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet (WIN)
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (WIN)
Wolfwalkers
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WIN)
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Song
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah (WIN)
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (WIN)
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (WIN)
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director
Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WIN)