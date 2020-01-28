Country Star Chase Rice Shocked to See Ex-Girlfriend During ‘Bachelor’ Performance

Chase Rice is not happy about his appearance on The Bachelor and the way the show's producers blindsided him when Peter Weber showed up to his concert with his ex-girlfriend Victoria Fuller.

If you didn't tune into Monday night's (January 27) episode of the reality dating series, then you missed a whole lot of drama. To recap, contestant Victoria F. landed a one-on-one date with the show's leading man, however, little did she know she'd be attending her ex's concert. It turns out, neither did the country star.

He opened up the awkward encounter during an interview n "Fitz in the Morning" radio show, claiming he had no idea the show was going to use his relationship with Fuller as a plotline.

"If there's anything I've ever wanted, it's to have nothing to do with the drama of that show," Rice explained. "We spent a night together in Charlotte, she's a cool chick, from what I know of her. You know, I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going on the show."

The singer said he even asked his publicists if going on the show was a good idea.

"So I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, 'Don't even worry about that,'" Rice said. "'They're not going to do that to you, that's a weird coincidence, but they're not gonna — there's no way they would do that to you," he said. "They've never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show.'"

“The thing is, I knew she was going to be on the show going into the very beginning of it, and we talked about it,” he explained. “We were just like, ‘You know what? They’re not going to do that. There’s no way. They’re not going to involve me in the storyline.’ And sure enough, we underestimated them."

“So the fact they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened," Rice added, revealing the drama really pissed him off. "I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think."

You can watch Chase Rice's Bachelor appearance in the video, below:

In another interview on The Ty Bentli Show, he said he doesn't believe his appearance on Fuller's date was a "coincidence" and that he used the situation to promote his new project, The Album Part 1. “I was like, ‘Okay, they’re going to throw me under the bus.’ I wanted to make it about the music. That’s why I dropped the album now,” Rice admitted.

“I have zero desire to be part of some BS reality TV drama. I could care less about that,” he continued. “This was not a coincidence. I put the album out on purpose right now. Then hopefully at the end of the week, I can be like, ‘Hey, thanks y’all for the BS drama. I got a No. 1 album.’ That’s all I care about.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.