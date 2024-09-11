Six Best Countries to Vacation on a Budget

You want to take advantage of your passport and desire to travel out of the country. We're talking overseas beyond driving or flying to our neighbors to the north or south.

While many of us have bucket lists where we may be saving up to visit, there are countries that are inexpensive to travel basically anytime. According to the Study Finds website, when the international travel bug hits and adventure awaits that requires a bit of effort beyond Canada and Mexico, then check out these top six countries.

VIETNAM

At #1, this is the least expensive country where everything is cheap and the exchange rate is your friend. You can travel first class around Vietnam on around $60 a day.

SOUTH AFRICA

Sans the flight which could get pricey unless you research and wait for deals, this is the #2 least expensive country to go nuts while not spending a lot once you're there.

PORTUGAL

Western Europe is a must-visit and usually quite expensive overall. So if you want to travel on a budget there while still enjoying the part of the world, then here you go. Portugal is the cheapest of all the countries there and #3 on this list of cheapest countries to visit.

ARGENTINA

This #4 popular, inexpensive vacation hot spot may surprise you if you follow international economies but don't let the high inflation there fool you. While it affects residents, visiting is a completely different story.

INDONESIA

You'll never be able to visit all 17,000 islands but what inexpensive fun you'll have trying the impossible. This #5 hot spot is easy to have a top notch holiday on just $60 a day.

COSTA RICA

Finally, at #6, this country is the priciest on this budget-friendly list of cheapest countries to travel internationally overseas. Around $116 daily is easy.

Mexico is still one of the cheapest vacay hot spots if you want to stay relatively close to home at around $115 daily according to Kiplinger. Meanwhile, if you want to holiday in the least expensive Caribbean country then the Dominican Republic is your go-to choice at around $150 daily.

