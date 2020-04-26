Cher Lloyd Was Pressured to Stage a Fake Relationship With Another Celebrity to Boost Her Career

Cher Lloyd revealed that a music executive once asked her to take part in a fake relationship with another celebrity to advance her career.

The X-Factor star discussed the unprofessional request from an unnamed executive in an interview with The Sun published Friday (April 24). Lloyd is currently promoting her music comeback following an almost six-year hiatus.

"They gave me a few suggestions but it was just a crazy thing to ask," she told the outlet. "Sadly it still happens. That’s still happening in this day and age — that it’s still okay to try to make a young girl do something like that to boost a career."

"I am never going to be that girl, I was never going to be that girl," she continued, adding that at the end of the day, she's a musician and was not willing to compromise her ideals. "I write music, I release music and I don’t have the hidden agendas."

She confessed that publicity stunts aren't her thing and she finds them "messy."

Aside from the fact that she didn't want to take part, she was already married to hairdresser Craig Monk at the time. Monk and Lloyd share a two-year-old daughter, Delilah-Rae.

"I’ve been married for nearly seven years and I love him," she said. "Okay yeah, he is a normal guy, whatever you want to call normal, but you can’t help who you fall for."

"I’m sorry to big music heads that I didn’t marry a very successful celebrity to make money for them," she concluded.