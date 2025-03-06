Network dramas are known for their shock factor, however, Chicago Fire stunned viewers killing off a character no one saw coming.

SPOILER ALERT

On the latest episode of the hit NBC series, Chief Dom Pascal — played by actor Dermot Mulroney — was dealt a heavy blow after his wife, Monica (KaDee Strickland), died.

Throughout Season 13, Dom and Monica have had their fair share of marital problems even though Dom accepted the position at Firehouse 51 to be closer to his estranged wife.

'Chicago Fire' Just Killed Off an Unexpected Character — Find Out Who Peter Gordon/NBC loading...

In Season 13, Episode 15, Firehouse 51 answered the call to a car crash where they needed to use the jaws of life to free a woman from a vehicle.

When Mouch pulled the woman out of the car, he was shocked at who he saw.

"This is the Chief's wife in here. It's Monica Pascal," Mouch declared.

As the team rushed Monica to the hospital, the show cut to Dom waiting in a restaurant for his late wife as he received a call.

He assumed it was Monica, but it was Mouch informing him that she was at Chicago Med.

Dom immediately rushed to Monica's bedside where Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) told him she had died.

He collapsed as the rest of Firehouse 51 watched his heart shatter.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and is available the next day on Peacock.

