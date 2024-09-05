Eight Chinese Dishes That Aren’t Really Chinese Dishes At All

Just like grabbing a pizza or Mexican food, ordering out Chinese is practically an American pastime.

In all honestly, most of us know that many dishes served in the United States from other countries are Americanized versions and that includes Chinese.

As a matter of fact, when Chinese tourists visit America they haven't even heard of some of our so-called Chinese dishes bur hey, we love these Americanized dishes anyway.

Now, if you want to truly eat as authentic as possible and don't happen to be in a city with plenty of authentic Chinese restaurants then just don't order the following, if you can help it.

Crab Rangoon

What's so funny about this favorite appetizer is that not only does it have nothing to do with Chinese food it's not even an Americanized version of anything Chinese according to the Huffington Post.

Order Xiao Long Bao instead which are dumplings according to Business Insider.

Egg Rolls

Sorry, but our love of everything deep-fried brought these Americanized versions of deliciousness into our lives.

What is legit is the Spring Roll so order that instead if you want to eat more genuine Chinese according to MSN.

You can also try the Cong You Bing which are scallion pancakes according to Business Insider.

General Tso Chicken

Any of these syrupy-sauced chicken or pork dishes are completely American.

Instead, order Peking Duck if you want to eat as authentic as possible which will still give you that crispy, sweet taste.

Sesame Chicken or Orange Chicken

These are other popular entrees we Americanized for our tastebuds. Instead try La Zi Ji according to Business Insider. It's a fresh, crispy dish often with quite a zesty kick.

Lo Mein (or Chow Mein)

Our love of noodles is real so if you want to go more traditional Chinese then order Zha Jiang Main instead and see what you think.

Wonton Soup

Nope, this isn't a legit soup however if you see Shrimp Dumpling Soup then go for it according to Business Insider.

Egg Foo Young

Here's another dish that's not only has zero connection to anything Chinese, it's not even an Americanized version of anything. According to Huffington Post, it was literally created as a thrifty way to use up scraps.

Fortune Cookies

PS: Fortune cookies don't have any Chinese origin either.

