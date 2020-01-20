Christina Milian Gives Birth to Son With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora -- it's a boy!

The 38-year-old shared the first photo of her son via Instagram on Monday (January 20). "And so we begin," the actress wrote alongside the sweet photo of her son holding her finger. She then revealed that the couple named him Isaiah and that he was born earlier in the day.

"Simply perfect," the actress and singer continued. "The world is yours, Son. Love, Mom & Dad." Pokora also shared another photo of their newborn with a caption in French that translates to, "Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born on January 20, 2020… it’s up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son." He added, "P.s. [born] the holiday of Martin Luther King's Day."

Isaiah is now the little brother to Milan's 9-year-old daughter Violet Madison who she shares with her ex-husband The Dream.

The French artist announced that they were expecting in July by sharing a photo of the pair holding an ultrasound photo. "Legacy on the way," he captioned the photo.

See the adorable baby photos, below.