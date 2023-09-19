Christina Milian Addresses ‘Funny’ Jennifer Lopez Background Vocals Feud Rumor

Christina Milian is addressing the rumors that she has a feud with fellow singer, Jennifer Lopez.

In an interview with Page Six, Christina, who co-wrote Jennifer's song "Play," said that she has no feud with her.

"Hands down, she killed it. She’s so good. I love that song. And I couldn’t believe at 19 years old I wrote a song for J.Lo.," Christina said.

While Christina was proud of "Play," she chose her song "AM to PM" over "Play," because she thought her label at the time would not want "two party songs" on her debut album.

Despite Christina being excited that she wrote a song for Jennifer, there has been rumors of a feud between the two with fans calling out Jennifer for leaving Christina's vocals on the official release of "Play" without any featured artist credit going toward Christina.

"It’s funny when people talk about this being kind of a thing about me singing on the song with Jennifer. I mean, I have background singers on some of my songs. It’s no different than Michael Jackson having background singers on songs or Britney Spears. This is what music is made of. You want a blend of voices. It makes songs better, to me." Christina shared.

Christina furthered her point by doubling down on the fact that she does not need a featured artist credit.

"I don’t need a feature credit. I’m on the credits for whatever nature, as a writer and for singing backgrounds. There is credit for that. I’m also just so happy that she did it because she’s an icon, she’s amazing," Christina concluded.

"Play" appeared on Jennifer's album J.Lo, which came out in 2001 and Christina's song "AM to PM" came out in 2001 and was later included on her self-titled debut album in 2002.