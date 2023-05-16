Jennifer Lopez’s Mom ‘Prayed for 20 Years’ for Ben and Jen to Get Back Together

J.Lo's mom says that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is literally the answer to her prayers.

Lopez brought her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, along during a recent appearance on TODAY to promote her new Netflix film, The Mother.

While chatting with host Hoda Kotb about her upcoming album, Lopez shared she "went on an incredible journey through my life for the past 20 years, and I think I’ve grown a lot

"The album is really about capturing those moments in time. Falling in love and having that moment, then 20 years later trying to capture what this moment was, which was a very different thing," she continued.

Rodriguez chimed in to say she always knew Bennifer would "get back together."

"I prayed for 20 years," Rodriguez revealed.

Rodriguez's prayers obviously worked, so much so that the paparazzi frenzy around the couple has been overwhelming, with fans speculating about their future together.

Lopez and Affleck's relationship began in 2002 when they starred in the movie Gigli together. They got engaged later that year but called things off in 2004.

Destiny brought them back together in 2021. They got married July 16, 2022, at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

While speaking on TODAY, Lopez revealed that Affleck inspired many songs on her upcoming album.

"Someone asked me on the red carpet at the Met Gala, 'Who else is on the album?' and I was like, 'Just me. Me and my whole heart,'" Lopez shared.

Jennifer Lopez's ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, is due out this summer.