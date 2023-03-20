Ben Affleck Is Producing a Biopic Starring Wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s Doing It as a Favor’

Relationships are full of compromises. For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, that apparently means when one person has to attend the Grammys for their wife, the other will star in their husband's movie.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez is set to star in Affleck's upcoming biopic, co-produced with Affleck's longtime actor friend Matt Damon. The movie, titled Unstoppable, portrays the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, played by Jharrel Jerome.

Affleck and Damon revealed Lopez's casting during an interview to promote their Nike biopic, Air.

"We're just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State," Affleck shared.

"We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice," he added coyly, when asked about his wife potentially starring in the film.

READ MORE: J. Lo Gets Tattoo Honoring Relationship With Ben Affleck

When pressed again, Affleck revealed J.Lo's involvement in the film: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie. Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually, she is."

He also described what it feels like to get to work with his wife again. The two last starred in a movie together, called Jersey Girl, in 2004.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend. Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people," he explained.

Bennifer 2.0 got married in July 2022 after reuniting nearly 17 years after they first began dating in the early 2000s.