25% of This State Smokes Cigarettes, Is it Yours?
Does it surprise you that smoking is STILL the leading cause of preventable diseases, disabilities, and death in America?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every five deaths is because of cigarette smoking. That's around 480,000 annually.
I rarely see anyone smoking where I live, so it's a bit of a wow to me, but maybe you live in one of the states where it's still relatively prevalent.
According to the CDC, there are more than 28 million smokers in the country, and half of them live with a smoking-related disease.
How is that not enough to make you stop? At least smoking has declined by more than 20% in the last 20 years, so I guess those public service announcements, continued health warnings, and even cigarette tax increases have helped.
Then there's the fact that the majority of us are like, "Ew, gross."
Does smoking have to do with where you live? Seven of the eight main tobacco-growing states are in the South. North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Pennsylvania also grows it.
According to the MSN website, the South has the most smokers, followed by the Midwest.
25%
West Virginia
22%
Kentucky
Arkansas
21%
Mississippi
Indiana
20%
Ohio
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Alabama
19%
Wyoming
Michigan
South Carolina
South Dakota
Louisiana
Missouri
18%
Maine
Alaska
North Dakota
Montana
17%
Kansas
North Carolina
New Mexico
Iowa
Pennsylvania
16%
Georgia
Wisconsin
Delaware
Florida
15%
New Hampshire
Nebraska
14%
Vermont
Minnesota
Idaho
Nevada
Rhode Island
Virginia
Arizona
Oregon
13%
Texas
Illinois
Connecticut
Colorado
12%
New York
Hawaii
Washington
11%
Massachusetts
Maryland
New Jersey
9%
California
8%
Utah
By the way, this breaks down to nearly 12% of adults in America smoke. According to the CDC, 13% of those are men, and 10% are women, which truly means barely anyone smokes anymore.
Celebrities Who Worked in Sex Work
Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda