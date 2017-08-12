CL Wins 2017 Queen of Social Media

Does your fave have what it takes to rule over the kingdom of social media? PopCrush's King & Queen of Social Media Contest is a month-long competition to determine 2017's social media pop royalty.

This year’s King & Queen of Social Media competition is officially over, and your reigning queen has been chosen!

After receiving 52% of more than a whopping 183,000 votes, K-pop diva and former 2NE1 singer CL took home the crown, just barely squeezing past Brazilian "Butt Queen," performer and meme star Gretchen, whose fans put up an amazing fight.

Here's to the "Lifted" singer! Below, pore over some of her most fabulous Instagram selfies: