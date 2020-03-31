Colton Underwood Reveals ‘The Bachelor’ Made Him Realize He Wasn’t Gay

Colton Underwood revealed The Bachelor helped him figure out his sexuality and realize that he's not gay.

While promoting his new tell-all book The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star admitted he questioned his sexuality through his teen years and that appearing on the hit ABC dating series helped him discover he was straight.

"I really didn’t know if there was an answer that I should be saying or shouldn't be saying," Underwood explained. "'Why can't I just say it's because I'm a Christian, because I believe you should wait till marriage?' Because that's not 100 percent accurate. That's not the 100 percent sole reason why I'm a virgin."

"[The show taught me] that I'm straight and I'm very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women, but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too," he said. "I think that's the biggest message I have for people."

Despite finding love on the show, the 28-year-old admitted he still battles with "gay rumors."

"Even now, I still battle gay rumors when I'm with Cassie, but that's how it was for me as a young kid in grade school and high school," Underwood said. "I can deal with them now. People, sometimes when they don't understand, they have to get from Point A to Point B somehow, and that's a line that they draw."