These Six ‘Coolcations’ Are the Latest Hot Spot Vacations

Apparently vacationing in warmer climates around the world has some competition with what's been dubbed as the "Coolcation." What seemed like a simple trend has moved beyond that to being not only super cool to experience on the vacation front but still quite out-of-the-box thinking.

A coolcation is simply going on vacation where it's cold as I'm sure you figured out, and according to Luxury Travel Magazine, the incredible increase of these hot spots is becoming the norm.

If you're a snow skier like me, or maybe you're into snowboarding, cross-country skiing, or just like to apres' ski without actually hitting the slopes or trails, coolcations may not seem new. However, what makes them the hotspots people are fleeing to is more exotic locations as well more warmer then normal temps becoming more consistent year-round according to Luxury Travel Magazine.

thomas neteland/rod long/long ma/tam minton/66 north thomas neteland/rod long/long ma/tam minton/66 north loading...

Travelers are increasingly changing things up and that 300% increase in coolcations and searches for them is proof according to Luxury Travel Magazine compared to the spring of 2023.

These are the top coolcation destinations right now for travelers as well as the Google searches according to NewsNaiton.

Greenland and Iceland – 235%

– 235% Canada – 137.4%

– 137.4% British Isles – 33.3%

– 33.3% Antarctic – 32.4%

– 32.4% Fjords & Norway – 23.2%

– 23.2% Alaska – 22%

With fewer crowds, incredible landscapes, and different opportunities compared to warm destinations, it seems to be beyond a trend now. According to Luxury Travel Magazine you can often find amazing deals because warmer destinations are still the more popular option.

A coolcation often provides travelers with the opportunity to see a different part of the world. People often search for new travel destinations to tick off their bucket lists, and visiting the likes of Iceland, Norway or Alaska provides just that. Visiting a cooler destination in the summer can be advantageous as travelers may enjoy longer hours of daylight.

Plus, with these coolcations being year-round, you can enjoy their warmer months as well since they have warmer months, too.

13 TV Shows That Were Brought Back After Getting Canceled Sometimes, a TV show's expiration date ends up getting extended. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky