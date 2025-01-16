Here’s Why Coors Light Is Changing Its Name

We both know that fully changing a product name after it's beyond well-known is unheard of. Tinkering a bit, sure, but a full-on name change rarely happens. Kentucky Fried Chicken was changed to KFC, and Dunkin Donuts was changed to Dunkin. Simple changes that didn't hijack the product.

So what is Coors Light doing? The company plans to go gimmicky for a bit as we near the end of the NFL season.

Cleaver is always welcomed in the marketing world to try and snag sales, and that's exactly what's happening here. So, if you happen to be a fan of Coors Light, don't worry; nothing is changing about the taste, and only the name is changing for a limited time.

According to The Today Show, because Mondays suck, especially after Sunday football, and even more so after the Super Bowl is over, ending football season, Coors Light wants to mourn with you.

Welcome to its new, temporary name, “Mondays Light.” Whether you're just bummed that the 2024-2025 football season is nearing the end, or because your team is out, or because you partied a bit too much on football Sunday, the Molson Coors company has a limited-time 12-pack or "Case of the Mondays” to help you sip your sorrows away.

Since the Monday after the big game is considered the worst Monday of the year for many since the professional football season is over, then this gimmick may be the perfect touchdown to have fun with.

According to CNN, the phrase “case of the Mondays” was introduced in that hilarious 1999 film Office Space and is now pop culture lexicon when you feel totally bummed out and depressed, even if it's not a Monday.

