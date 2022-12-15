Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding

One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight.

The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page.

In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency exit as the rest of the passengers of Flight #2690 watch from their seats.

"625 days ago, I met the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen in my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Jeremy says.

"For those of you who are new here, I met Jeremy on my first ever Bumble date, and I knew from that moment he was the one. I often say that I lead a charmed life, and if this isn't it, I don't know what is," Pam says.

"I'll be your co-pilot through life. I'll be the check to your crosscheck, and if there is any turbulence, I want to weather it with you," she adds.

Watch the ceremony below:

The couple told ABC15 Arizona that they initially wanted to get married in Las Vegas, but the weather had other plans. So, they took their love to new heights instead.

"They switched terminals on us, they switched gates, and they finally said it's canceled," Jeremy told the news outlet.

A man named Chris, a fellow passenger and ordained minister, saw their predicament and offered to marry them. Chris was traveling with video equipment, so he was also able to capture their special moment on camera.

Thankfully, their Southwest flight crew were on board with the couple's in-flight wedding idea, as were the other passengers on the plane.

"Flight attendants put up streamers. They welcomed everyone to their flight and our wedding. One passenger's doughnut was the wedding cake," Jeremy said.