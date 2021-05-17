Courtney Love Slams ‘Pam & Tommy’ Series, Says Sex Tape That Inspired It ‘Destroyed My Friend Pamela’s Life’

Courtney Love does not approve of Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

The iconic musician took to Facebook to air her grievances about the upcoming series, which tells the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tumultuous relationship and the infamous leak of their private sex tape in the '90s.

As a longtime friend of Anderson, Love holds nothing back in her scathing critique.

"I find this so f---ing outrageous," she vents alongside a press clipping from a story about the show. "When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. ."

"It destroyed my friend Pamelas life," she writes. "Utterly ."

Love adds that she was asked for permission to use one of her Rolling Stone covers in the series. Although it had already been approved by others, she told showrunners "f--- no."

The Hole singer goes on to call the unreleased series "#vile" and sends well wishes to Anderson. But she has a decidedly harsher message for actress Lily James, who plays Anderson in the series: "Shame on lily James whoever the f--- she is."

Pam & Tommy sparked conversations on social media earlier this month when Hulu released the first promo photos of James and her co-star Sebastian Stan in costume as Pamela and Tommy, respectively. The images received near universal praise for how closely the actors resemble the former couple.

James also shared a photo of herself wearing a black lace-up bustier alongside a quote from the Baywatch star on Instagram. “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people,” she captioned the pic.

Since then, additional photos have appeared on Hollywoodlife.com featuring James in Anderson's timeless Baywatch bathing suit. The bright red, high-cut suit was a mainstay on the show, which originally ran between 1989 and 1999, and remains a pop culture fashion staple.

A release date for Pam & Tommy has not yet been announced. Filming commenced earlier this year. Others tied to the project include Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman.