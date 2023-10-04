Pamela Anderson went makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week last week, where she was praised for showing off her bare-faced beauty.

On her Instagram account, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of the 56-year-old Hollywood bombshell.

The Baywatch icon looked stunning with no makeup on her face, leaving the Freaky Friday star "floored."

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN," Curtis captioned two photos of Anderson wearing a canary-yellow dress to Isabel Marant's fashion show in Paris.

"[Pamela Anderson] in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion," Curtis continued.

See the photos of Pamela Anderson with no makeup, below:

Curtis' followers and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with their own praise.

"Beautiful," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote

"And she was GLOWING," RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage echoed.

"That’s pretty iconic," comedian Chelsea Handler commented.

"So gorgeous," Charmed alum Alyssa Milano wrote.

"Love this. Beautiful self-assuredness," actress Selma Blair chimed in.

Anderson shares two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, with her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee.

The exes had a whirlwind romance in the '90s. On Feb. 15, 1995, they tied the knot only four days after meeting at a nightclub. The former couple called it quits in 1998.