Meaning Behind Those Cowboy Boots You See Perched On Fence Posts

Are you ready for this meaningful fun fact?

Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. It grabs your attention and definitely feels like there's more to it then decoration.

Well, there's meaning behind those cowboy boots on fences surrounding the property. According to the Classroom website, there are a couple of reasons.

White Cowgirl Boot on Barbed Wire Fence Post Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The first meaning is that the boot is honoring the human-horse relationship.

I know from friends who have been riding since they were little that the bond with a horse is a strong and emotional one. I'm guessing that's pretty similar to any pet or animal we spend time with.

They really are part of the family, and in this case, when that horse is sold or passes on, cowboys and non-cowboys often hang a pair of boots onto fence posts to pay respect to their beloved equine.

Boot on fence Getty Images loading...

The second reason is about honoring a worker or ranch hand.

READ ON: There's More to Those Painted Quilts on Barns Than Just Looking Pretty

That idea, according to Classroom, comes from the saying "a pair of boots for every hand." This is often for those who work in exchange for room and board along with a small stipend. These ranchers or workers often move on, especially if they travel to warm places year-round for work.

Or, they may pass on or retire, and the owner of the farm places boots on the fence in their memory or to thank them.

Cowboy Fence Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Such beautiful tradition. It all started as a form of communication and expanded from there.

You see, in the 'olden days', boots were put on the entrance gate to the farm or ranch according to Classroom. If the boots were pointing toward the home or inward, it meant the rancher or farmer was home, while outward mean he was out and about working.

10 'Cleanest' NFL Stadiums According To Fan Reviews An industry website recently published a study of online reviews for NFL football stadiums to show which ones most often mentioned cleanliness. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll