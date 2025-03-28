The phrase "crocodile tears" is commonly used in movies, TV shows, books and everyday life, but do you know where it comes from?

It's true that many of our most popular phrases sound quite strange when you truly stop to think about them.

"Piece of cake" means thinking something is relatively easy, and "break a leg" can be used to wish someone good luck.

As for "crocodile tears," the funky phrase is used when some emotes or cries in such a way that it appears insincere.

What Is the Origin of the Phrase 'Crocodile Tears'? Can Crocodiles Actually Cry?

Yes, crocodiles can indeed "cry"—or secret what can be considered tears—when they are out of water long enough and their eyes dry out. Basically, they shed tears to keep them lubricated.

According to History Extra, the phrase "crocodile tears" was originated by the ancient Egyptians, who lived near the River Nile and constantly feared and witnessed crocodile attacks.

"The belief started that the crocodiles only shed these tears when attacking and eating their victims, either as a trap to lure in their prey or out of emotion for their violent act," the site reports.

However, science and history have greatly evolved since the ancient Egyptians, and enough is now known about crocodile anatomy for us to know that they don't actually cry to lure their victims. Still, the idiom lives on!

10 Other Widely Used Idioms and Their Meanings

"Bite the bullet" means to get something over with that is inevitable.

"Easy does it!" means to slow it down.

"Hit the sack" means to go to sleep.

"Miss the boat" means something is too late.

"The best of both worlds" means an ideal situation.

"Under the weather" means to be sick.

"That's the last straw" means someone has run out of patience.

"On the ball" means you're doing something well.

"Go back to the drawing board" means to start over.

"A dime a dozen" means something that is common.