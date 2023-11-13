Bride-to-Be Refuses to Invite Cheating Dad to Wedding After He Secretly Married His Mistress

A bride-to-be on Reddit is refusing to invite her cheating dad to her upcoming wedding after she found out he secretly married his mistress after cheating on her mom.

"I and my dad have a somewhat awkward relationship, he tries to get along with me but I can't trust him 100 [percent] because he was unfaithful to my mom twice. The first time was when I was 3 years old and from that infidelity my stepsister was born; the second time was when my mom was pregnant with my little brother when I was 11 years old," she wrote on Reddit, adding that three years later, her mom finally divorced her dad.

"When I was little, my dad was what could be considered the best dad in the world since he visited me every day even though we didn't live together and he was always looking out for me but after my mom got pregnant, his attitude changed and he started to put us on the back burner. When my dad left home, he would come to visit me and my little brother [two or three] times a month. If we were lucky, he would take us out to eat and take us back to our house," the future bride continued.

Eventually, the woman found out her dad was engaged to his mistress. She waited for him to tell her and invite her to his wedding, but the invite never came. Six months after his wedding, she asked him directly why he didn't tell her he was getting remarried.

"He nervously told me that he did not know how I would react but that he could introduce us to his wife. I told him that I did want to meet her. I thought he was going to tell me a date and that we were going to be able to talk clearly about it with his wife but I was wrong," she shared, adding that he didn't actually introduce his new wife until her 18th birthday, as a "surprise."

"I was very uncomfortable and so was my brother but none of them said anything. I just knew that was the last straw and I decided that I was not going to invite him to my wedding either," the woman continued.

Now just four months away from her own wedding, the bride is "keeping [her] word" and has not invited her dad to her wedding. However, her mom is upset and has advised her to let her "grudge go."

"She also said that I am not a child anymore. She looked upset so I started to consider whether to tell my dad, but he would still only attend as a guest. My fiancé also thinks I am overreacting," the bride-to-be concluded.

Users in the comments rallied behind the bride-to-be.

"Your mom is right: You are not a child anymore so maybe she should back off because you made a decision," one person wrote.

"He wasn't a child either when he decided not to invite you to his wedding, so I don't see why your mom's argument is 'you're not a child anymore,'" another chimed in.

"He didn't want you at his wedding, why should you invite him to yours? Also it sounds like he abandoned you. If you don't want to invite him, don't do it. It is your wedding and your decision. Also you don't need him to make this day awkward or to drop any other 'great surprise,'" someone else commented.